Civil society groups urged to fight terrorism

Civil Society groups have been challenged to work with the government to formulate programs that will deradicalize and rehabilitate youth who are being lured into terrorism networks.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji says the programs should be localized to address the dynamics in the country in the continued war on terror.

Violent extremism and radicalization remain a thorn in the flesh for the government as a section of youth continue to be lured into joining illegal groupings with promises of a better life.

Speaking in Watamu, Kilifi county the Director Of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji called on civil societies to partner with government to develop a curriculum to rehabilitate those who have abandoned terror networks.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Haji urged civil society groups to ensure policies to fight the vice are within the confines of the law and the Kenyan situation, saying previous programs have failed to achieve much owing to the fact that they were designed for foreign countries and do not address the unique Kenyan situation.

Haki Africa Chief Executive officer Hussein Khalid said their aim was to develop a guide that will help in the operations of the criminal justice system noting that majority of the aggrieved persons in the country feel that they do not get justice which encourages others to look for other crude ways of seeking justice.

This comes weeks after Kamukunji leaders launched an action plan meant to counter violence extremism and radicalization in the area.