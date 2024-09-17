Civil society head arrested in Ksh 3M extortion plot against State CEO

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Peter Odhiambo Agoro, Chairperson of the Consortium of Civil Societies in Kenya, for allegedly extorting Ksh 3 million from the CEO of a State Corporation.

According to EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, Agoro demanded the bribe as an inducement and facilitation fee to avoid pursuing and publicizing accusations of procurement malpractices against the CEO.

The suspect later agreed to reduce the amount to Ksh 2 million, which will be paid in two instalments. Ksh 1.5 million Tuesday and Ksh 500,000 later.

Unbeknownst to Agoro, the CEO had already reported the matter to EACC, which conducted an operation leading to his arrest after he received the first instalment of Ksh 1.5 million, including USD 10,800 and Ksh 100,000.

Agoro is currently being held at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station for processing and will face legal action in accordance with the law.