The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has urged civil society organisations as well as faith based organisations to be proactive in their role of bridging the information gap concerning political parties welfare.

ORPP Administrative Director Ezekiel Obonyo says the activists should consider membership positions amongst the various 48 political parties, a move that will authenticate their voices in political matters.

Speaking in Mombasa during a two days workshop with the society’s watch dogs, Obonyo further called on the vulnerable groups to be at the forefront in embracing leadership positions in the parties, affirming more funds to cater for their needs.

As they welcomed the sentiments, the CSOs called on the office to heighten efforts in dispute resolutions before and after the electioneering period.