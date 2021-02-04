Civil society urges young girls to get cervical cancer vaccine

Written By: Phillip Mwaniki

Civil Society groups and Church leaders in Laikipia have intensified calls for girls aged ten years to get the Human Papilloma Virus vaccine (HPV).

HPV is a cervical cancer vaccine that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019 and is being offered for free in all public and private health facilities countrywide.

Parents have been urged to take their young girls for vaccination as the World marked the World Cancer Day.

Kenya is classified among the top twenty high Cervical Cancer burdened Countries globally with an estimated 5,236 new cases recorded last year with 3,211 succumbing to the disease.

Women are encouraged to seek routine screening which can help prevent its degeneration to acute stages that are beyond treatment.

Peter Kamau, from the ministry of Health Vaccines Department said the cost of treating cancer is very high as compared to the free vaccines being offered.

Susan Kamiru said that there is need to reach out to vulnerable families especially street families and children born by parents who are mentally unstable.

Kamiru further stated that it is the responsibility of Community Health Volunteers and the ministry of health to reach out to these groups of people who have little or no knowledge about the vaccine.

 

