Civilian petitions Meru County Assembly to impeach Governor Mwangaza

A resident of Meru County now wants the area ward representatives to initiate a process to kick out Governor Kawira Mwangaza from office.

The petitioner, Thuranira Salesio Mutuma, is accusing the Governor of alleged gross misconduct and abuse of power, barely a month after she was sworn in to the office.

Thuranira listed several issues which he believes constitute serious violations of the Constitution and which if probed by the Assembly will justify petition to oust her.

Among other things, he is accusing the Governor of alleged irregular appointments, including that of General Manager, Meru County Revenue Board. He says the appointments were not subjected to a competitive process.

He is also accusing Mwangaza of letting her husband ‘transact’ business on behalf of the County in an open contravention of the law.

“The husband to Hon Kawira Mwangaza, Murega Baichu, has raised eyebrows for attending official meetings at the governor’s offices in Meru town,” he adds

Thuranira further lamented sentiments attributed to the Governor to the effect that she was not ready to work with other leaders from the county “since she is an independent Governor,”

He claims that the Governor failed to uphold the honour of her office when she allegedly stormed the County Assembly of Meru in the company of rowdy youth.

“At the said date, she claimed that the MCA’s are ‘’Cartels” without substantiating with evidence her claims,” Thuranira noted in the petition.

As if that is not enough, he says the governor has been humiliating and inciting the public against elected leaders.

He wants the Members of the County Assembly to find Mwangaza unsuitable for public office.

“From the aforementioned, it is uncontroverted that the Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza has violated, infringed and threatened the constitution and all other relevant provisions of the law, hence the grounds of gross misconduct and abuse of office are substantiated,” he said

