Civilian snatches pistol from police officer, kills two in Kisumu

A middle aged man attacked a traffic Police officer controlling traffic at the Kisumu Bus Park Friday morning, disarmed him and went on to shoot and kill two people on the spot.

Five other people including the traffic officer, were seriously injured in the 8am incident, that left travelers at the Kisumu bus stage.

The assailant, who was allegedly dressed in a balaclava only revealing his eyes had attacked the officer from behind pushing him on the tarmac.

A struggle then ensued and the assailant managed to unholster the firearm from the officer’s waist, chambered a cartridge and shot him at the pelvic, the bullet exiting through the stomach.

With the firearm a semi automatic Ceska Pistol in his hands he started shooting indiscriminately at people who were fleeing to different directions.

However, one officer attached to Bus Park followed him from behind, grabbed him from the back and with the help of some other members of the public, subdued him and pinned him on the ground.