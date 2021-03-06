Civilian snatches pistol from police officer, kills two in Kisumu

A middle aged man attacked a traffic Police officer controlling traffic at the Kisumu Bus Park Friday morning, disarmed him and went on to shoot and kill two people on the spot.
Five other people including the traffic officer, were seriously injured in the 8am incident, that left travelers at the Kisumu bus stage.
The assailant, who was allegedly dressed in a balaclava only revealing his eyes had attacked the officer from behind pushing him on the tarmac.
A struggle then ensued and the assailant managed to unholster the firearm from the officer’s waist, chambered a cartridge and shot him at the pelvic, the bullet exiting through the stomach.
With the firearm a semi automatic Ceska Pistol in his hands he started shooting indiscriminately at people who were fleeing to different directions.
However, one officer attached to Bus Park followed him from behind, grabbed him from the back and with the help of some other members of the public, subdued him and pinned him on the ground.
Kisumu County Police Commander Samuel Anampiu said, the two civilians who were shot on the chest were pronounced dead on arrival at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital (JOOTRH), while four others are admitted at the County Referral Hospital with one in critical condition.
Meanwhile, efforts to arrest the assailant after he was subdued turned futile, since irate members of the public descended on him with all manner of crude weapons killing him on the spot.
His body was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) mortuary.
Anampiu said police officers have launched investigations into the incident urging members of the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the two suspects who are still at large.
Tell Us What You Think
Feedback Form