CJ Koome admonishes lawyers using social media to disparage Courts

Chief Justice Martha Koome has taken great exception with the conduct of some advocates for using social media to disparage Judges and Courts.

Speaking while delivering the BBI judgement, Koome singled out former LSK Chair Nelson Havi, advocate Esther Ang’awa and Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullai for commenting on the BBI case while it was still proceeding saying it was an attempt to intimidate the court.

“Havi and Esther Ang’awa who were appearing for the 1st and 5th respondents on the BBI matter took to Twitter on different occasions on 19th February and February 15, 2022 to cast aspersions on the court,” She said.

Koome said for counsel to appear before the court, then proceed to spread speculations on a pending judgment was unethical and ill advised.

And while Ahmednassir wasn’t appearing for anybody in the matter, Koome said he took the lead role in disparaging the court by posting on Twitter even as late as yesterday, March 29th 2022.

Koome said lawyers are still bound by the Advocates Act warning that the behavior could erode the dignity and gains the Court has made over time.

She said lawyers should familiarize themselves with the existing code of conduct and conduct themselves professionally.