CJ koome assures judicial officers of security following Lamu attack

Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured Judicial staff of security after a team of court officials stationed at Garsen Law Courts in Lamu County were shot at and injured by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists.

In a statement Koome said the security of of judicial officers is top priority for the Judiciary even as she wished a quick a recovery to those injured in the attack.

“I would like to assure my colleague judges, judicial officers and staff that the judiciary values the safety of all our people and partners who work in very difficult conditions to secure the right of access to Justice for all Kenyans,” she stated

The Chief Justice further directed the Judiciary Police Unit to review the security status of all judges, judicial officers and staff across the country especially in areas that face severe security threats.

Statement following the Lango la Simba attack. pic.twitter.com/gzLhjYHtuq — CJ Martha K Koome (@CJMarthaKoome) January 27, 2022

According to Police, the court officials were attacked as they headed to Garsen town from Kipini Mobile Court at around 5.50pm on Wednesday.

The officials include Garsen Law courts Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Rotich, Court prosecutor, court assistant and two police officers.

Security officers have since been deployed in the area to address the threat.