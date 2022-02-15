CJ Koome calls for free, fair, transparent and credible elections

ByBen Chumba
Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to hold free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

The Chief Justice affirmed that the judiciary is prepared to diligently and expeditiously deal with electoral disputes that may arise in the run-up and after the August General Election to safeguard the country’s democratic gains.

Koome challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati to remain non-partisan and ensure the August polls are free, fair and credible.

Speaking in Nairobi during a consultative meeting with the Kenya Editors Guild, Koome asked the IEBC commissioners to uphold the highest level of integrity.

At an earlier meeting held between the Kenya Editors Guild and key stakeholders in the electoral processes, the media were asked to uphold patriotism and professionalism in fulfilling its role in the forthcoming elections.

  

