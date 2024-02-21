CJ Koome calls on arms of Gov’t to respect the Judiciary

Chief Justice Martha Koome has faulted institutions disobeying court orders, calling on all arms of government to respect the Judiciary.

Speaking during the closure of a three-day Heads of Courts’ consultative meeting in Naivasha, CJ Koome reiterated the need to uphold the Independence of the Judiciary calling for respect of court orders.

Additionally, she revealed they had resolved to enforce a “no adjournment” policy to minimize delays in the conclusion of cases.

She also decried under funding as one of the key challenges facing the judiciary.

During deliberations on the budget for the judiciary, in the next financial year Koome called for additional funding for the judiciary to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

In addressing corruption, the judiciary resolved to enforce the principle of zero-tolerance as they pursue an evidence-based approach.

Other resolutions included, initiating the process of reviewing the Constitution of Kenya (Protection of Rights and Fundamental Freedoms) Practice and Procedure Rules 2013 to take into account contemporary developments and introduce timelines for various processes, and regular rotation of Judges to ensure all Judges are accorded an opportunity to serve in various stations and divisions that tackle matters of public interest.