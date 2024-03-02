CJ Koome congratulates newly elected LSK Council members

Chief Justice Martha Koome has congratulated the Law Society of Kenya President-Elect Ms. Faith Odhiambo along with other LSK Council Members who were elected on Thursday to steer the lawyers’ organisation for the next two years.

Koome said Ms. Odhiambo’s election marks a significant milestone as the second woman to hold the esteemed office of the President in the Law Society of Kenya’s history.

“This is a remarkable step towards promoting inclusion and diversity in our professional organizations,” remarked the CJ, noting that she was looking forward to working closely with Ms. Odhiambo and her Council members.

Koome who is also the President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, also congratulated Mr. Omwanza Ombati on his election as the Male Representative of Law Society of Kenya to the Judicial Service Commission.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, the CJ observed that LSK and the Judiciary have historically embraced a collaborative and consultative approach in working towards their shared objective of enhancing access to justice, improving efficiency in the system of administration of justice, and advancing the rule of law in the country.

“Continue championing these transformative objectives,” she urged.

CJ Koome at the same time commended all candidates who participated in the elections and advocates across the country for conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during the campaign period and election day.