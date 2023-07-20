High Court Sub-Registry designated at Thika Law Courts

Chief Justice Martha Koome Thursday officially designated a High Court Sub-Registry at Thika Law Courts.

She said plans are underway of having High Court stations in both Kiambu and Thika, a move she said, has been necessitated by the population and vibrancy of commercial activities in Kiambu County.

Speaking in Kiambu County during the launch of e-filing for Kiambu County courts, CJ Koome further said, Judiciary was keen on collaborating with county governments to increase Judiciary’s footprints.

She lauded the County Government of Kiambu for accepting to support the ELC court in Thika through the provision of Land.

CJ urged the Judges, Judicial Officers, and Judicial staff to embrace the new technology and the opportunities it presents for greater efficiency, productivity, and service delivery.

“I urge all of us to open our hearts and minds to embrace a multi-door approach to justice, it broadens our perception of justice, accommodating effective alternative forms of dispute resolution that is efficient in delivering justice.” Said CJ Koome.

Adding that: “Our ultimate goal is to create a justice system that is responsive to the needs of the Kenyan people, one that upholds the rule of law, promotes fairness, and safeguards the rights and freedoms of all citizens.“

Similarly, the Chief Justice encouraged the legal practitioners and litigants to familiarise themselves with the e-filing system and to use it to its fullest potential.

She said, the launch of e-filing has been preceded by a lot of preparations saying that Judiciary is clear that the digizitation exercise should be well grounded, stakeholder driven and customer service oriented.

“In the past week we have therefore undertaken a test-run in the eight Court Stations in Kiambu County during which Litigants, Advocates and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) have all successfully filed matters online in all these Court Stations.” Said CJ Koome.

Adding that: “Our e-filing system has been integrated with the Uadilifu e-system operated by the ODPP.“

Koome noted that the launch represented not only the expansion of the e-filing system but also the deepening commitment to innovation and progress within the Kenyan Judiciary. “We have already witnessed the transformative impact of virtual courts on access to justice. Virtual hearings have been a sensational success albeit with some teething problems.” She remarked.

On his part, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi assured the Judiciary of his government’s support not only by providing land that is required to build the courts but also its cooperation with the Judiciary in its operations within the confines of the law.

“As we move forward, I want to assure you of our cooperation with the Judiciary and Kiambu county will continue to operate within the confines of the law.” Said Governor Wamatangi.

He called on the Judiciary to establish a court in all 15 sub-counties in Kiambu.

“Its my intention that we have a court in all 15 sub-counties in Kiambu and we are going to give the land that is required to build the courts because once we do that its the people of Kiambu who benefit. ” He added.

Judge Lenaola said e-filing is promising that civil cases shall be remotely initiated in the system, thus reducing the filing time from the previous 5 hours to 20 minutes.