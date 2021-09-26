CJ Koome emphasises importance of taking care of orphans

by Beth Nyaga
Chief Justice Martha Koome has emphasized the importance of taking care of the basic needs of children especially those in orphanages. 

“These children have a future; they have a destiny and what they need is support and prayer. We believe children are the greatest gift God has given us and must nurture them,” said CJ Koome.

The Chief Justice made the remarks at the Rose of Charity Orphanage Centre in Victoria Falls Zimbabwe, a centre founded to accommodate the growing number of children orphaned by HIV/AIDS.

The CJ was in the company of Kenya’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Stella Munyi, Kenya’s Court of Appeal President Justice Daniel Musinga and the Principal Judge of the High Court, Justice Lydia Achode when they donated foodstuffs and other items to the centre.

“We felt blessed fellowshipping with the children who stay in this home. These are God’s children; they are vulnerable but have been rescued and are being offered protection and care here,’’ said CJ Koome.

The CJ added that they love visiting children because they believe they are a special gift from God and have a responsibility to nurture, encourage and love them.

On her part, Zimbabwe Ambassador to Kenya Her Excellency Stella Munyi said that they have a very good bilateral relation with Zimbabwe and they feel connected.

The Chief Justice, Justices Musinga and Achode were in Zimbabwe attending the just concluded Annual Eastern and Southern Africa Chief Justices’ Forum at Victoria Falls.

  

