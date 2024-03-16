CJ Koome feted at African Persons of the Year awards 

Chief Justice Martha Koome was on Friday night feted with the African Female Leader of the Year award 2023 at a ceremony held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In her acceptance speech, CJ Koome emphasised that the honour was not solely for her individual achievement, but also symbolised the collective dedication and resilience of individuals striving for excellence throughout the continent.

“This award is not mine alone to claim. It is an accolade that I dedicate wholeheartedly to the institution I am privileged to lead, the Judiciary of Kenya. This recognition shines a light on our collective endeavour to establish a justice system that is truly people-centred. A system that is responsive and attuned to the needs, experiences, and expectations of the Kenyan people, especially those who are marginalized and vulnerable,” she said.

The Chief Justice stressed the importance of rededicating efforts to Africa’s development, fostering a culture of excellence and establishing systems and institutions that serve the interests of all.

“This recognition spurs us to persist in our pursuit of leadership excellence and to relentlessly enhance the quality of service delivery by our institutions. It is a call to action for all of us to continue working tirelessly for the advancement of our continent and its people,” she emphasised.

She urged recommitment to the cause of Africa’s development, nurturing a culture of excellence, and building of systems and institutions that truly work for the benefit of the people. “Together, we can forge a brighter, more prosperous future for Africa.”

The African Persons of the Year Awards celebrate individuals who contribute significantly to the continent’s advancement, inspire future and positively transform the continent’s image on the global stage.

CJ Koome was voted for her trailblazing leadership as the first female Chief Justice of Kenya, as well accomplishments in the Judiciary, especially in improving access to justice, promoting gender equality within the legal system and advancing judicial reforms to strengthen the rule of law in Kenya.

During Friday night’s ceremony, former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete received the African Peace and Security Leader of the Year & Congressional award while Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Group CEO of First Bank Nigeria Limited was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Banking.

The African Persons of the Year Ceremony is a flagship annual event of the African Leadership Magazine, which has been held consecutively over the past 12 years, convening policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society leaders, thought leaders and all stakeholders from across Africa and the rest of the world to discuss issues bothering on Africa’s socio-economic growth and development.

Past winners of the African Persons of the Year Awards include former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Sudanese Businessman Mo Ibrahim, Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organisation.