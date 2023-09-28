Chief Justice Martha Koome has taken a significant step towards improving the ‎efficiency of the judicial system with the introduction of new guidelines aimed ‎at expediting the payment of fines and cash bail. ‎

These guidelines address the concerns of court users and harness technology to ‎streamline the process.‎

One notable change is that the processing of payments will now occur in open ‎court, increasing transparency. ‎

This move is in line with the Judiciary’s adoption of technology using the Case ‎Management System, which enables electronic payment of court fees, fines, ‎and deposits.

This system not only generates online invoices and receipts but ‎also simplifies the entire payment process.‎

To ensure the timely processing of fines and bail, the guidelines require that ‎pleas must be registered by 9:00 am. In cases where this is not feasible, Court ‎Users’ Committees will provide guidance.‎

Additionally, every plea-taking court will have two Court Assistants. The first ‎assistant will support the magistrate with various court duties, while the second ‎assistant will handle the processing of fine and cash bail payments.

This ‎includes generating invoices, providing copies to the accused, and facilitating ‎payments through the online portal.‎

Moreover, accused individuals who cannot make payments in open court will ‎receive an invoice and be given a reasonable period to settle their fines or cash ‎bail. Committal warrants will be prepared for those who fail to pay by 4:00 pm ‎on the day of their plea.‎

Efforts have also been made to ensure financial controls are maintained, with ‎each court station having an accountant responsible for daily revenue ‎collection reconciliation.‎

The Judiciary’s Directorate of ICT is committed to automating these processes ‎within 30 days, enhancing efficiency and accessibility. ‎

These guidelines represent a significant step towards a more streamlined and ‎technology-driven judicial system, ensuring timely and transparent handling of ‎fines and cash bail, ultimately benefiting court users and the administration of ‎justice.‎