CJ Koome: Judges and Judicial staff will not succumb to intimidation

Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged Judges to continue discharging their duties in accordance with their oath of office without fear.

This comes in the wake of the arrest and immediate release of Justices Aggrey Muchelule and Said Juma Chitembwe on Thursday.

“I assure all Judges and Judicial officers that the independence of the Judiciary and their constitutional duties are protected by the Constitution,” She said.

Koome said the two have briefed her on the details of their arrest saying it has caused anxiety among Judges and Judicial officers.

“The two Judges have notified me that they recorded statements at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations following a search of their chambers in Milimani Law Courts,” She said.

And while She hasn’t received and formal report, Koome said the matter has been filed at the High Court and she will await the findings of the investigations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on the other hand says investigations on the allegations against the two Judges are ongoing and once finalized appropriate action will be taken in consultation with all the relevant agencies and authorities.

Through its official Twitter page the DCI said, “Following allegations of corruption and abuse of office, the DCI acting on intelligence and as guided under Article 244(b) of the Constitution engaged Justice Said Juma Chitembwe, Justice Aggrey Muchelule among other accomplices to assist with investigations. The said Judges cooperated with the investigating team, recorded their statements and left to continue with their duties. The investigations are ongoing.”