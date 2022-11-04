CJ Koome: Judiciary committed to enhancing access to justice

The judiciary is keen in improving and strengthening alternative justice system to enable better access to justice, Chief Justice Martha Koome has said.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of the annual state of the Judiciary report, the CJ noted there was need for collaboration between stakeholders to address the various challenges facing the judiciary in execution of its mandate.

“Removing barriers to access to justice is a challenge that the Judiciary cannot surmount on its own. Therefore, all arms of government should join hands and work together to master this formidable challenge. My call and plea today is that it is time for us to come together to build our Judiciary to be a strong and independent institution,” said Koome

Koome further called for an increase in budget allocation to enable the judiciary to boost access to justice and to sustain its various transformations

“The Judiciary is not operating optimally due to significant budgetary, infrastructural and human resource constraints,” she noted

Koome also highlighted several achievement by the Judiciary over the last one year including the clearance of backlog of cases, establishing new High Courts as well as small claims courts and a Sexual and Gender Based Violence court at Shanzu.

“During the last Financial Year, 404,312 cases were filed in the Judiciary, of which 257,205 were criminal cases and 147,107 civil cases. 42 % of these cases are in 5 counties (Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kiambu & Machakos). The Courts recorded a Case Clearance Rate of 94% where 381,317 cases were resolved comprising of 231,415 criminal cases and 149,902 civil cases,” the CJ stated

“At the end of the Financial year, 678,697 cases were pending before the Courts. These cases comprised 294,278 criminal cases and 384,419 civil matters. This is an increase by 5% from the previous year. 76% of these pending cases are in the Magistrates’ Courts,” she added

During his swearing in, President William Ruto promised to improve budgetary allocation to the Judiciary by an additional Ksh 3 billion as an effort to enhance relations between the Executive and the judicial arm of the state.