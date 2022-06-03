CJ Koome: Judiciary ready to handle poll disputes

Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured that the Judiciary is prepared to solve any dispute during the ongoing electoral period.



Speaking on Friday during a media breakfast on election preparedness, Koome said Judiciary has gazetted 120 special magistrates to handle election offences and any unfortunate incidences that may occur during the electoral period.

“We have put in place mechanisms that guarantee that disputes lodged before our courts or the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) will be handled in a competent, fair, transparent and expeditious manner,” Koome assured

The CJ noted that the Judiciary had undertaken to train all judicial officers involved in hearing poll disputes as well as ensuring adequate security for the officers.

“With the Judiciary Police Unit consisting of 3,000 police officers, I am certain we shall make the requisite arrangements to enhance security of judges and Judicial officers,” she said

Koome further urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the election in conformity with the law to avoid incidences such as the nullification of the 2017 general election.

“Our expectation is that the IEBC is consciously working to ensure its processes meet the demands of the principles of our electoral system,” she stated

“It is also our expectation that lessons from the past judicial decisions are being considered by the IEBC as it prepares to conduct elections,” she added

Koome noted that electoral processes such as voter registration, transfer of voters, verification, certification and publication of the register of voters should be done in a manner that ensures accuracy of eligible voters.

The CJ called upon stakeholders including the political class and media to work together in efforts to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.