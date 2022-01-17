CJ Koome leads conference discussing backlog reduction strategies

Chief Justice Martha Koome Monday opened a leaders’ conference to discuss core priorities and backlog reduction strategies to support a vision christened ‘Social Transformation through Access to Justice’

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the CJ reiterated that tackling the problem of case backlog demands rethinking case management in fundamental ways.

“This Conference is an avenue for spirited and open conversations geared towards reexamining our practices and re-engineering them to improve the efficiency of our Courts,” she added.

Justice Koome in addition urged members of the Judiciary to embrace court-led active case management, early identification of issues for resolution, promotion of diversion and alternative avenues for dispute resolution shifting from a focus on interlocutory applications to merits and the application of a no adjournment policy.

Outcomes of this Conference included a firm resolve to reverse the perennial problem of missing files accounting for 16% of the reasons for adjournment, full uptake of ICT, better welfare for judicial officers and staff, timely and proper Court returns will be fully implemented.