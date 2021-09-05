CJ Koome mourns death of Rtd Judge Leonard Njagi

Retired Justice Njagi passed on Sunday morning following a prolonged illness.

In her message of condolence to the family and friends of the retired judge, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the late Justice Njagi will be remembered for the tremendous contribution he made to the legal profession.

She said the judiciary benefited from his great knowledge of the law, especially his expertise in commercial law.

The CJ said the late Njagi’s decisions while serving as a judge in the commercial division continue to be cited as precedents that guide the determination of disputes.

The late Justice Njagi was appointed judge in May 2003.