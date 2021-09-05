CJ Koome mourns death of Rtd Judge Leonard Njagi

by Christine Muchira

Retired Justice Njagi passed on Sunday morning following a prolonged illness. 

In her message of condolence to the family and friends of the retired judge, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the late Justice Njagi will be remembered for the tremendous contribution he made to the legal profession. 

She said the judiciary benefited from his great knowledge of the law, especially his expertise in commercial law.  

The CJ said the late Njagi’s decisions while serving as a judge in the commercial division continue to be cited as precedents that guide the determination of disputes. 

The late Justice Njagi was appointed judge in May 2003.

 

  

Latest posts

Kenya records 480 new Covid-19 infections as 809 patients recover

Christine Muchira

Raila says skill development key for job market

Christine Muchira

Kenya to host first CARICOM-Africa Summit on Tuesday

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More