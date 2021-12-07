CJ Koome named Madan Prize Laureate for role in social justice

Chief Justice Martha Koome has been named the 2021 C.B. Madan Prize Laureate for her commitment to democratic governance, social justice and access to justice by the vulnerable members of our society.

Koome while receiving her award on Tuesday said that she shared the heart-warming spirit of the award with others who have dedicated their lives to pursuing social justice and the advancement of the rights of the vulnerable.

“The law can serve as an instrument for egalitarian social change in society. This is what informed my activism in my days in private practice and at FIDA-Kenya in the 90s where we harnessed the normative power of the law to fight for the protection of women’s rights,” she said adding that it is this concern that drove her work on the rights and welfare of children as a Commissioner of the African Committee on the Rights and Welfare of Children and Chairperson of the National Council on the Administration of Justice Special Taskforce on Children’s matters.

Further CJ Koome noted that children are the future of any society. When they are in conflict with the law, they can also be remoulded into responsible and productive citizens through a better child justice system that does not favour institutionalisation at the cost of rehabilitation.

“The ‘Social Transformation through Access to Justice’ vision for the Judiciary aims to optimise service delivery and open the doors of justice to all, especially the vulnerable in our society,” she concluded.

The C.B. Madan prize is awarded annually by THE PLATFORM for Law, Justice and Society in partnership with Strathmore University.

It is then presented to an individual or group who has made a significant effort to advance the cause of constitutionalism and the Rule of Law in Kenya.