Chief Justice Martha Koome commits to decongest Nairobi courts

Chief Justice Martha Koome has reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to decongesting courts in Nairobi, particularly at the Makadara Law Courts.

Speaking during a tour of the court to assess security enhancements and service efficiency, Koome pledged to collaborate with other justice stakeholders through court user committees to address reported inefficiencies in handling criminal cases.

“We are working tirelessly to tackle the space and infrastructure challenges at Makadara to improve the quality and efficiency of service delivery. Our collaboration with justice actors will focus on resolving issues related to timely plea-taking and bail/bond procedures,” she stated.

Koome also highlighted significant progress made by the Judiciary in reducing case backlogs.

“As we prepare to release the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report, we recognize the milestones achieved in FY 2023/24 to bring justice closer to the people. Magistrates’ Courts have recorded an impressive case clearance rate of 98%, with ongoing improvements,” she noted.

The Makadara Law Courts reopened in July under stringent security measures following the tragic shooting of Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.