CJ Koome urges advocates to maintain high integrity standards

Chief Justice Martha Koome has pleaded with the newly admitted Advocates to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds professional, personal and social ethics.

CJ Koome spoke Monday after admitting 96 lawyers to the Roll of Advocates of the High Court at the Supreme Court Gardens, Nairobi.

The Chief Justice also urged the advocates to go the extra mile in ensuring that the vulnerable in the society are enabled to access justice.

“I urge them to be ready to go the extra mile to ensure that the vulnerable in our society such as victims of gender-based violence, children, persons living with disabilities and persons from minority and marginalized communities are enabled to access justice,” said CJ Koome.

She said that the required standard of conduct for an advocate in such a just social order includes living by higher values of professional, personal and social ethics.

CJ Koome called on the newly admitted advocates to be part of the solution to the problem of case backlog and delayed delivery of justice.

She called on them to desist from unethical practices especially in financial dealings.

“Such unethical conduct goes against the ethic of “utu” that underlies our constitutional order,” she said.

“I hope yours will be the generation of lawyers that puts a stop to such practices and no one from this lot of advocates will be struck off the roll of advocates due to such acts of professional misconduct,” she added.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Deputy Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Paul Maina, Jacinta Nyamosi from the ODPP, Lawrence Muiruri from the AG’s office and Mercy Wambua from LSK.