CJ Koome urges President Kenyatta to appoint remaining six judges

Chief Justice Martha Koome has broken her silence over the recent Gazettement of judges of the Court of Appeal and various Divisions of the High Court.

Specifically, the CJ wonders why six judges who had been recommended for appointment by the Judicial Service Commission were left out by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking just a few hours after the swearing-in of the judges designated to the Court of Appeal, the Environment, and Land court as well as the Employment and labour relations court, Koome indicated that she was in the dark over their omission. But she stressed that the judiciary is in urgent need of judges.

“We call upon H.E. the President to similarly appoint the remaining 6 Judges because the Judiciary is still in dire need as the backlog of cases is increasing.” She said

In a statement sent to newsrooms Friday evening, Koome who is also the President of Supreme Court, said a lasting solution should be found so that moving forward, delays and misunderstanding such as the one being witnessed will be a thing of the past.

The CJ, who was hesitant to blame the head of state for the current impasse, appeared optimistic that President Kenyatta in the end appoints the remaining judges to allow smooth operations at the corridors of justice.

“I am aware that on 11th January 2014 the JSC recommended the appointment of 25 nominees as Judges, and on 27th June 2014 the President initially appointed 11 of them and subsequently appointed the remaining 14.” She said

She further defended herself against criticism over the manner in which she is transacting business with the executive. Sounding displeased by current happenings, the CJ marveled at why some people have questioned her role in the process of appointment of judges since I assumed office only two weeks ago.

“I wish to state that I had no part to play in this Constitutional process which was undertaken almost two years ago. Upon forwarding the names to H.E the President, the Chief Justice and the JSC became functus officio (ceased to have any role).” She stated

According to the CJ, respect for the rule of law and the independence of the Judiciary is guaranteed under the Constitution.

“No person or authority is allowed to direct the JSC or the Judiciary in the execution of their mandate.” She said