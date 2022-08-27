The September 5 Supreme Court decision on the recent Presidential election is one of the big cases of the year that everyone is waiting for.

Once again, Kenya’s Judiciary is facing its biggest test when it determines a presidential election petition filed by Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua.

At the heart of it, is Chief Justice Martha Koome, Kenya’s first female President of the country’s highest court and presiding judge who will lead six others in hearing the nine different petitions that will culminate in a make-or-break determination, especially considering its political consequences.

Slightly over a year into her current role, Koome will be facing another defining moment of her career, when Kenyans and millions around the world watch as she delivers the ruling of the apex court.

Just like her two predecessors since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, the trailblazing Lady Justice is under pressure from both sides of the political divide and their supporters to rule in their favour.

Retired Chief Justices Dr. Willy Mutunga and David Maraga have walked a similar path having presided over two tempestuous petitions, whose rulings exposed them to both vitriol and praise in equal measure, years after they delivered them.

Koome, a woman of many firsts and renowned children and gender rights defender who has had to overcome numerous odds in her law career spanning 34 years, is expected by many to rise above perceptions and the cutthroat rivalry between the country’s two major political coalitions.

Already, speculations are rife on social media as to what her personal decision might be, but the Judiciary boss, also a founding member of the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida), has demonstrated over the years that she is a staunch defender of the Constitution as well as judicial independence.

Contrary to the notion that she would never challenge President Kenyatta who appointed her over his long-time lawyer Fred Ngatia, then touted as the most qualified for the post, Koome did not hesitate to call out the executive over its handling of a number of issues in the country, including those touching on the Judiciary.

The fruits of her well-calculated moves since her ascendancy to the top echelons of the judiciary have been immense; right from securing the appointments of new judges to various courts, increased budgetary allocations, to opening new court stations, just to name a few gains realized during her tenure.

Most notably, the amiable, self-proclaimed ‘problem-solver’ has been able to end the longstanding impasse between the Executive and Judiciary.

Love and hate

But no matter the achievements, the CJ who swore an oath to serve the nation with fidelity, integrity, and without fear or favour, will be loved and hated in equal measure after the outcome of the petition. The rulings by Mutunga and Maraga bear testimony.

Speaking during an interview with KBC, Mutunga who upheld (President) Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in 2013 avers every ruling should not be personalized as it is determined by the evidence availed, warning that “whatever you decide, you would be attacked, you will be vilified and glorified in equal measure,”

“Whatever you decide, there are millions who are going to curse you but there are millions who will celebrate you,” he said.

“In this country, because of politics of division, do you think the followers of the losing candidates will hear? 2017 will give you an idea of how the politicians dealt with the judiciary…the abuses, the threats,” he lamented.

He is sad that ordinary citizens are easily misled about the contents of a ruling, even though he is happy that the proceedings of Presidential petitions are currently being televised.

He says Kenya should follow the example of South Africa where judges have a dialogue with the people, ‘because you tell them why you are deciding in a particular way.’

We shall revisit

Maraga suffered the same fate after the August 2017 presidential election. A section of Kenyans praised him for having the courage to invalidate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win, and for ‘restoring their faith in the independence of the judiciary.’

On the other hand, he was vilified for what was termed as a deliberate attempt to plunge the country into chaos.

Indeed, Maraga never sits pretty after the history-defining decision, with the remainder of his tenure characterized by frustrations.

Indeed Maraga paid the ultimate price for the historic ruling with the remainder of his tenure characterized by threats, attacks and frustrations.

But even as Kenyans and petitioners expect justice to be served with utmost integrity, the judges too are aware they have a responsibility to keep with the sacred principle of furthering the national good.

In March Mutunga during the launch of his book Beacons of the Judiciary at the University of Nairobi warned Koome to be prepared for tough times noting that either way, the decision made would brew discontent and criticism, no matter who was at the helm of the Judiciary.

“Even if it was King Solomon, he would be driven out of town,” Mutunga quipped.

All eyes will without a doubt be on the mother of three as she steers the court in what will mark the end or the beginning of what has been another grueling political season.

The hearing of the petition commences immediately after the pre-trial conference slated for August 30 at the Milimani Law courts in Nairobi.

It is expected that the proceedings will unfold as an epic battle between Raila Odinga on one hand and William Ruto and the country’s electoral agency IEBC on the other, with close to 100 lawyers lined up for the case.

If the majority of the judges uphold the decision by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati to declare William Ruto the winner of the election, the president-elect will be sworn in a week later. However, if they overturn Chebukati’s decision, fresh elections will be held within 60 days.

But that’s not all. The judges face another dilemma, given that Raila wants the court to tally the votes and declare him the winner.

But whichever way the court decides, there will obviously be winners and losers.

