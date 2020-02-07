CJ Maraga admits over 200 advocates to the bar

Chief Justice David Maraga has called upon the newly admitted advocates to exercise humility and patience as they start their career.

The CJ said as advocates they have a duty to serve the community by protecting the doctrines of the legal profession.

“Today you have done more than simply starting a career, you have joined a profession which has high ethical standards and where the general public acknowledges your special skills and knowledge and expect you to apply that knowledge, skills and exercise it in the interest of others,” he stressed.

The CJ was speaking Thursday at the Supreme Court building where he admitted 203 advocates to the bar in a ceremony that was attended by Deputy Chief Officer of Law Society of Kenya Florence Muturi, the Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Christine Wanjala and Deputy Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Mr. Paul Ndemo.

Maraga announced that the number of advocates admitted to the bar this year is higher than the previous year.

He told the advocates as they start not to be surprised should they find themselves doing menial work which some may take as below their standard, noting that the start will build their character and prepare them for bigger assignments.

While welcoming the new advocates, the Deputy Chief Officer of Law Society of Kenya Florence Muturi emphasized on the need for them to observe ethical conduct.

“I expect all of you to behave well. We have the code of conduct for advocates and the advocate Acts which are found on our website lsk@lsk.or.ke, read it and know what is expected of you,” said Muturi.

Among those admitted to the bar of the High Court of Kenya are Manyara Reginald brother to KBC journalist and presenter Regina Manyara-Gitau, Rosemary Chepkorir Sossion, daughter to Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion and the late Kenneth Matiba’s nephew, Stanley Njindo Matiba.