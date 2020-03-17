CJ Maraga extends court proceedings suspension to a month

Chief justice David Maraga has extended the suspension of court proceedings from 2 weeks to 1 month in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic effective 16th March 2020.

While issuing the fresh guidelines on practice directions across the country Maraga directed all court registries to accept filing of all pleadings and mentions of cases pushed to 16th of April.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms and copied to the president of the Court of Appeal, all principal judges, presiding judges, registrars and heads of stations, Chief Justice David Maraga issued additional Judiciary Practice guidelines in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

He directed that dates of interim orders shall be given on priority basis for mention of matters affected by the suspension as soon as the Corona virus situation in the country changes.

On Sunday Maraga ordered all courts to maintain a skeleton staff of three officers who include a court administrator and an assistant, who will handle urgent filings at the customer care desk.

The Chief Justice had also ordered that each High Court station have only one duty judge and one magistrate in each of the lower courts.

He also noted that the communiqué was in line with the national council for the administration of justice guidelines.