CJ Maraga: Judicary to establish a Labour Court in Kakamega

Chief Justice David Maraga says the Judiciary will establish a Labour Court in Kakamega with Judges expected to travel every month to dispense with arising cases.

“I’ve heard the lawyers’ plea to have a Labour Court in Kakamega and although I don’t usually make roadside declarations, I want to assent to this.We shall open a sub-registry and the ELRC judges will be coming here every month instead of litigants travelling to Kisumu,” He said.

Maraga spoke after officially launching Kakamega Law Courts following its completion.

He said, “JSC will soon recruite 50 magistrates. We shall send one here to start the Small Claims Court meant to expeditiously handle matters of low monetary value.”

Maraga said one of the rooms will be set aside to give Wananchi ICT support to do e-filing now that the Judiciary has gone digital.

“Don’t be scared when you are doing the right thing. When the court stands neutral and firm, the citizens respect the institution,” he told Judges and Magistrates who had attended the opening of the Court

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said, “This building will greatly improve access to justice to the people of Kakamega County. Now that we have space, we request the Court of Appeal to be sitting here on circuit so our people don’t have to go to Kisumu. This will reduce cost and save time.

Kakamega Magistrate Court statistics indicated that 298, 800cases were filed in 2019-20 out of which 251,500 were resolved with Court Users Satisfaction index standing at 64%.

“Truly courts have changed. Am glad to see this building has Consultation Rooms where advocates can meet with clients. Young lady advocates can also use the lactating room to breastfeed their babies with dignity,” Kakamega Chapter LSK Chair M. Odeck said.

