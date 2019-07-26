CJ Maraga warns against politicizing war on graft

Chief Justice David Maraga has cautioned against politicizing the war on graft in the wake of high profile arrests.

Maraga says 10 magistrates have been reassigned to hear graft related cases on a daily basis as his department moves to dispense enhance its capacity to hear such cases.

Speaking when he commissioned a new court complex in Molo, Chief Justice David Maraga said the judiciary would not be party to alleged schemes of targeting particular communities but would handle graft cases fairly and deliver sound judgments based on evidence tendered.

While asserting that the country was yearning for a permanent cure for graft, the CJ said due to voluminous documents filed before courts in corruption cases and the high number of witnesses, such cases took long to conclude.

Maraga assured Kenyans that all corruption cases pending before courts will be dispensed with soonest.

His caution coming in the wake of high profile arrests targeting those accused of plundering public resources in the latest of the anti corruption drive by the government.