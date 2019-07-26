CJ Maraga warns against politicizing war on graft

Written By: Suleiman Yeri
13

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Chief Justice David Maraga has cautioned against politicizing the war on graft in the wake of high profile arrests.

Maraga says 10 magistrates have been reassigned to hear graft related cases on a daily basis as his department moves to dispense enhance its capacity to hear such cases.

Also Read  Parliament wants trade deficit between Kenya, other countries bridged

Speaking when he commissioned a new court complex in Molo, Chief Justice David Maraga said the judiciary would not be party to alleged schemes of targeting particular communities but would handle graft cases fairly and deliver sound judgments based on evidence tendered.

Also Read  Govt moves to clear pensions backlog of 40,000 cases

While asserting that the country was yearning for a permanent cure for graft, the CJ said due to voluminous documents filed before courts in corruption cases and the high number of witnesses, such cases took long to conclude.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Maraga assured Kenyans that all corruption cases pending before courts will be dispensed with soonest.

Also Read  Strive to attain 10pc forest coverage by 2022, says Tobiko

His caution coming in the wake of high profile arrests targeting those accused of plundering public resources in the latest of the anti corruption drive by the government.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR