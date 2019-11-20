CJ Maraga presides over swearing in of NCIC members

Written By: Claire Wanja
"This morning, I presided over the swearing-in of the Chairperson and the seven members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission at the Supreme Court. Congratulations to the new NCIC leadership. I wish you the very best as you serve Kenyans in this important capacity." Said CJ
Chief Justice David Maraga Wednesday presided over the swearing-in in ceremony of the Chairperson and seven members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) at the Supreme Court.

The incoming team is the third set of commissioners, taking over from the team that was previously led by the former Chairman Hon. Francis Ole Kaparo, which exited office in August 2018.

The team led by Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia as the Chair person will serve at the Commission for a term of six years.

Other members are commissioner Fatuma S. Tabwara, Commissioner Hon. Dorcas L. Kedogo, Commissioner Peris W. Nyutu, Commissioner Hon. Abdulaziz Ali Farah, Commissioner Samuel E. Kone, Commissioner Hon. Phillip 0. Okundi, and Commissioner Danvas O.Makori.

During a meeting held at the Commission’s office after the swearing-­in ceremony, the members elected Commissioner Fatuma S. Tabwara to the position of Vice Chairperson.

