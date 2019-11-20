CJ Maraga presides over swearing in of NCIC members

Chief Justice David Maraga Wednesday presided over the swearing-in in ceremony of the Chairperson and seven members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) at the Supreme Court.

The incoming team is the third set of commissioners, taking over from the team that was previously led by the former Chairman Hon. Francis Ole Kaparo, which exited office in August 2018.

Other members are commissioner Fatuma S. Tabwara, Commissioner Hon. Dorcas L. Kedogo, Commissioner Peris W. Nyutu, Commissioner Hon. Abdulaziz Ali Farah, Commissioner Samuel E. Kone, Commissioner Hon. Phillip 0. Okundi, and Commissioner Danvas O.Makori.

During a meeting held at the Commission’s office after the swearing-­in ceremony, the members elected Commissioner Fatuma S. Tabwara to the position of Vice Chairperson.