CJ Maraga suspends activities at the Judiciary over Corona virus

The Judiciary has suspended major operations across the Country to combat the spread of the Corona Virus.

Chief Justice David Maraga announced radical measures that will among others see court operations scaled down beginning Monday as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid -19.

Maraga has suspended all appeals, hearings and mentions in criminal and civil cases until further notice.

During this time, prisoners and remandees will also not be presented in court.

This after the Government confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in the Country on Friday.

The executive and other arms of government are on high alert as they take precautionary measures to avert the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Maraga says all cases except serious ones will be dealt with at police stations in line with guidelines to be issued by the Inspector General of police.

During this time however, all judicial officers will remain at their duty stations though there will be no open court appearances.

All conferences, trainings and workshops have also been suspended with all foreign travel for judiciary staff suspended for the next 30 days save for exceptional circumstances.

The National council on administration of Justice will however review these recommendations from time to time and as need arises.

