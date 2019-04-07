CJ Maraga to swear tribunal to investigate judge Ojwang

Chief justice David Maraga will Monday afternoon swear members of the Tribunal to investigate the conduct of Supreme Court judge Professor Jackton B. Ojwang.

The tribunal, which was set up by President Uhuru Kenyatta, will be seeking to probe Justice Ojwang’s conduct following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission.

In a Special Gazette notice, President Kenyatta on Tuesday said that the judge stands suspended pending the outcome of the tribunal.

The commission admitted a petition seeking his removal over misconduct, impropriety and conflict of interest.

The petition filed by Nelson Oduor Onyango and eight others detailed instances which the petitioners believed constituted grounds of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of the judicial code of conduct on the part of the Judge.

The tribunal is chaired by Justice Alnashir Visram and the members are Retired Justice Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla.

Last month, Judicial Service Commission recommended the formation of a tribunal by President Uhuru Kenyatta to investigate judge Ojwang’s conduct.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the Judicial Service Commission reached the decision after receiving strong evidence implicating the Judge in gross misconduct, abuse of office and corruption in a case involving Migori Governor Okoth Obado.