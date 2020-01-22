Chief Justice David Maraga will Thursday release the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) 2018-2019.

The report is being released in the wake of a scathing attack on the Judiciary over delays in delivering convictions.

The CJ has also been on record lashing out at the Executive over alleged ‘disrespect’ making claims of a deliberate effort to undermine the judiciary by reducing its budget.

The much-awaited report takes stock of the Judiciary’s milestones in the year 2018/19 and discusses the challenges in delivering on the institution’s constitutional and statutory mandate.

Further, it reports on the performance of other justice sector actors that comprise the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ).

Section 5 (2) (b) of the Judicial Service Act, 2011, requires the Chief Justice to give an annual report to the nation on the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice.

The Judiciary is also expected to gazette and send a copy of the report to each of the two Clerks of the two Houses of Parliament for it to be placed before the respective Houses for debate and adoption.

This is in keeping with its constitutional obligation to foster accountability and engage the public on its performance.

The publication, the ninth since the introduction of the reports in the Judiciary, is the third one that covers the period since his appointment as Kenya’s 15th Chief Justice.