CJ Martha Koome denies introducing higher court fees

Chief Justice Martha Koome has dismissed widespread reports indicating that she had reviewed court fees upwards.

According to Koome, the reports to the effect that fees for filing cases had been increased were inaccurate and misleading

Instead, the CJ noted that the new court fee schedule has consolidated the fees for various services, subsequent pleadings, documents, and proceedings that were previously charged separately.

“There was misreporting on this issue that we have increased court fees. Court fees are not in the realm of the Chief Justice. It’s a matter done by a dedicated committee of the Law Society of Kenya and the Judiciary and it was rationalized,” she said.

With the courts migrating to the e-filing system, she argues that that the processes involved will make it inexpensive to file cases.

“It’s going to be cheaper as you won’t make separate payments for the documents you file,” she clarified in a statement to newsrooms Thursday.

Her sentiments were captured in a memo released by the Judiciary indicating that the new schedule was proposed to provide a streamlined, comprehensive, and simplified regime of assessing court fees.

According to the memo, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary had constituted a court fee assessment committee to review the existing legal framework ‘which made recommendations to ensure efficient and effective collection of revenues.’ It further indicates that the development of the new court fees schedule involved an extensive stakeholder consultative process.

“The key stakeholders engaged included the Law Society of Kenya and the Court Users Committees. The general public was also engaged by a publication of the proposed court fee schedule in an advertisement carried in the newspapers in August 2020,” the Judiciary says.

The new court fees schedule, according to the Judiciary, has consolidated the fees to enhance access to justice as court users will easily access information on the fees payable for different services.

What’s more, the judiciary says the new schedule will enhance access to justice for the most vulnerable members of society by waiving court fees in respect to cases involving children.

“All pleadings and documents lodged by those in prison are also free. The members of the public who are unable to pay court filing fees have an opportunity to file an application to sue as a pauper free of charge,” the Judiciary says.

CJ Koome-led institution, at the same time, says the new court fee schedule gives effect to a waiver of court fees in respect to commercial disputes where the value of the suit does not exceed Sh1 million.

“In respect to cases involving land at the Environment and Land Court, the fees for filing of unliquidated claims have significantly reduced from a sum of Sh70,000 for general damages and Sh1,500 per prayer sought for to a minimum figure of Sh2,000.” The memo indicates.

“The Constitution obligates the Judiciary to promote alternative dispute resolution especially mediation and the new court fees schedule waives fees for the filing of consents and withdrawal of suits in all courts across the country,” Judiciary adds