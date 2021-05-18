CJ nominee: MPs to hold special sitting Wednesday to debate report

National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has gazetted a special house sitting, Wednesday, for the tabling and debate of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), Report on the vetting of Martha Koome for appointment as Chief Justice.

Judicial Service Commission unanimously selected, Martha Koome and forwarded her name to President Uhuru Kenyatta on April 27, beating 10 other candidates who were interviewed for the position of Chief Justice.

As a result of her nomination, Kenya is poised to get it’s first ever female Chief Justice to replace, David Maraga, who attained the retirement age of 70 in January.

Koome now awaits parliamentary approval to become the 15th Chief Justice of Kenya and the third under the 2010 Constitution.

The JSC, a constitutional body mandated to oversee all matters of the judiciary – including the selection of Chief Justice and Judges of the Supreme Court – settled on Koome after a rigorous interview session that lasted six hours.

Lady Justice Koome, who was vetted by the Committee, Thursday last week, now comes one step closer to succeeding retired CJ David Maraga.

In the gazette notice, Muturi, also said the House will consider reports by the Committee on Delegated Legislation on exemption of income tax for Japanese companies; Public Finance Management (National Drought Emergency Fund) Regulations; as well as exemption of income tax for airlines with the government of Kenya shareholding of at least 45 percent.

The Livestock Bill, 2021; the Irrigation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Community Groups Registration Bill, 2021, and the National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will also be tabled before the National Assembly for the First Reading.