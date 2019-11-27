Paris St-Germain came from 2-0 down to hold Real Madrid in a hugely entertaining Champions League game with both sides already assured of their place in the last 16.

Real’s place was booked shortly before kick-off after Club Bruges’ 1-1 draw with Galatasaray.

Karim Benzema put Real 2-0 up with a close-range finish and a header.

But Kylian Mbappe scored after a defensive mix-up and Pablo Sarabia fired a brilliant equaliser.

Gareth Bale, a replacement for Eden Hazard, who suffered a twisted ankle, almost won the game for Real Madrid deep into injury time but his free-kick hit the post.

The French champions will finish top of Group A as a result.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho made a dramatic entrance at his new home as Tottenham came from two goals down to beat Olympiakos and qualify for the Champions League knockout phase.

Spurs were dreadful at the back in the first half, going behind after only six minutes to Youssef El-Arabi’s low drive and conceding a second 13 minutes later when Ruben Semedo scored from close range at a corner.

Mourinho acted quickly, sending on Christian Eriksen for Eric Dier, but it still took a horrendous error from Yassine Meriah to gift Dele Alli a goal in first-half stoppage time to throw Spurs a lifeline they accepted with relish.

Harry Kane levelled from Lucas Moura’s cross five minutes after the break, Mourinho hugging an alert ball boy who helped Serge Aurier take a quick throw-in that caught Olympiakos flat-footed, and the recovery was complete 17 minutes from time when the defender powered home a finish at the far post from Alli’s cross.

On the other hand, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side can now focus on the Premier League after qualifying for the Champions League last 16 with a group match to spare.

Ilkay Gundogan scored as City drew 1-1 at home against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, a result that ensured Guardiola’s team would finish top of Group C.

Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest quadruple in Champions League history as Bayern Munich thrashed Red Star Belgrade 6-0 in Group B.

The Poland striker took just 14 minutes and 31 seconds to net four goals.

Leon Goretzka, who netted Bayern’s opener with a cross from ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, and Corentin Tolisso completed the scoring.

The Pole converted a penalty on 53 minutes to double Bayern’s lead from the first half, then the 31-year-old put a further three goals past Red Star goalkeeper Milan Borjan within seven minutes.