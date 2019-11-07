Claims of voter bribery in Kibra poll

Several incidences of voter bribery were reported as two people were arrested for allegedly bribing voters at two polling stations in Kibra.

This happened as the electoral commission warned voters that violating the secrecy of the ballot through sharing of photos of marked ballot papers is punishable in law.

Voters are warned that violating secrecy of the ballot through sharing of photos of marked ballot papers is punishable in law #byelections2019 #talkwithIEBC pic.twitter.com/XNnAVHLAVm — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) November 7, 2019



The two, a man and a woman, were arrested separately at YMCA polling station and Old Kibra Primary school.

The two were roughed up and put in a police car amid tight security in the polling stations.

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo one of ODM party agents claimed the two were trying to influence the voters and urged the security personnel to remain vigilant to ensure the process is beyond reproach.

The sentiments were echoed by another party agent Millie Odhiambo.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga who voted at 11-15 pm said he was outraged by the bribery allegations terming the vice as unlawful. He urged voters to turn out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right.

“We are in our bedroom, I urge our people to protect our bedroom against infiltration by strangers and outsiders,” said Odinga.

At the Lindi mosque polling station where Jubilee candidate Macdonald Mariga was observing the voting process tension remains high with angry youths denying entry to Jubilee MPs.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar, and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale were chased away from Kibra.

Khalwale who was on his way to YMCA Polling Station was roughed up by rowdy youth. He accused ODM party of stage managing the bribery incident.

“ODM are looking for an excuse so that they do what they have been used to, causing violence…We expect that we are going to win by a landslide” said Boni Khalwale.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was heckled and roughed up before they were rescued by police and ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohammed and whisked away to safety.

24 candidates are battling it out in the polls with ODM’s Imran Okoth, Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga and Eliud Owalo of ANC party being the popular candidates.