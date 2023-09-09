Clamour to fold all Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties into one reignited

Pressure is mounting on Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliate parties to fold and join the ruling UDA party ahead of the 2027 elections. This follows President William Ruto’s opening of UDA party offices in Nyeri County.

UDA lawmakers have challenged the affiliate parties to dissolve and seek positions in UDA in party elections slated for December this year.

President Ruto also noted that his coalition was ready to create the office of the leader of the opposition to help check the government even as bipartisan talks continue.

President William Ruto on Saturday returned to Nyeri County in Central Kenya, to open new Offices of the ruling UDA party ahead of the grassroots elections in December.

While here, UDA lawmakers reignited calls to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliate parties including ANC and Ford Kenya to dissolve and join UDA saying genuine supporters of the president must now move in one political vehicle ahead of the 2027 general election.

During thank giving ceremony for energy Principal Secretary Alex Kamau, President Ruto also renewed his calls to create office of the official leader of opposition to quell political disputes that occur in every election cycle.

He however reiterated that there will be no power-sharing deal even as bipartisan talks dubbed National Dialogue Conversation continue. President Ruto also commissioned link roads in Kieni East.