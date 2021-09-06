Clan endorses ex-EACC boss Halakhe Waqo for Isiolo Governor seat

Former Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Halakhe Dida Waqo has been endorsed by elders from the Majority Karayu clan to recapture the county’s top seat.

The over 300 Karayu clan elders drawn from all the ten wards of Isiolo County met yesterday at Mulata and resolved to front the former Anti- graft agency boss up against former Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo who hails from the Wajirda Clan for the Borana community flag bearer for the governor’s post.

Karayu and Wajirda clans are the two most populous clans among the Borana (who are also the majority in Isiolo), with elders from both clans now seeking blessings from the umbrella Borana council of elders for their kin to be assured of support from all the five Borana community clans in the race against Governor Kuti who comes from the minority Sakuye community but enjoys support from other minority ethnic groups.

The Borana community elders through the umbrella council of elders comprising of five major clans usually rely on negotiated democracy as a way of sharing out political positions among themselves, in order to avoid a scenario where two or more candidates from the community clash for the same position, giving advantage to candidates from other less populous communities to ascend to power.

The Borana Council of Elders are now set to convene another meeting and decide who between Halakhe Waqo and former governor Godana Doyo will be fronted to race against incumbent governor Mohamed Kuti.

Hussein Abduba the vice chairman of the Karayu clan elders said that the members of the clan will now present their chosen candidate (Halakhe) to other clans of the Borana community with the hope that he will be endorsed as the sole Borana flagbearer for governorship. According to Abduba the clan is not intending to field aspirants in other positions, and will reserve them for the other ethnic groups.

He argued that the clan though being majority, in terms of population has not had the chance of having the top seat in Isiolo, with Former governor Doyo coming from the sister Warjida Clan.

Other major communities in Isiolo County include the Somali, Turkana, Meru and Samburu, who are also in a race against time to embrace negotiated democracy as a way of joining hands for the sake of acquiring political positions.

During the previous general elections, the Borana community fielded two candidates (former governor Godana Doyo and Devolution CAS Abdul Bahari), the two emerging second and third respectively as Kuti emerged the winner.