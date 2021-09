You will not be required to present a certificate of good conduct, KRA certificate of compliance, E.A.C.C clearance, HELB clearance form and Credit Reference Bureau clearance when applying for a job, if the Employment Amendment Bill 2019 is enacted into law in its current form. Members of the National Assembly debating the amendment bill argue that job seekers are compelled to spend so much on acquiring these documents to apply for jobs, yet they are not guaranteed employment.