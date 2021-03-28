Clergy lauds KBC for airing Holy Mass since onset of Covid-19 Pandemic

Nairobi auxiliary Bishop David Kamau has lauded the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) for its continued support in airing live Holy Mass sessions at a time when a partial lockdown has been imposed across five counties.

Bishop Kamau said KBC has remained a key pillar for Christians as they worship from home where they are able to follow live proceedings of the Holy Mass.

“I thank KBC for airing the Holy Mass because at a time when churches are closed, it is the only way to reach out to Christians,” he said.

KBC, through TV and its digital platforms, has since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, aired the live Holy Mass every Sunday enabling the Church to reach out to Christians despite the various lockdowns that have been in place over the period.