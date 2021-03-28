Clergy lauds KBC for airing Holy Mass since onset of Covid-19 Pandemic

Nairobi auxiliary Bishop David Kamau has lauded the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) for its continued support in airing live Holy Mass sessions at a time when a partial lockdown has been imposed across five counties.
Bishop Kamau said KBC has remained a key pillar for Christians as they worship from home where they are able to follow live proceedings of the Holy Mass.
“I thank KBC for airing the Holy Mass because at a time when churches are closed, it is the only way to reach out to Christians,” he said.
KBC, through TV and its digital platforms, has since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, aired the live Holy Mass every Sunday enabling the Church to reach out to Christians despite the various lockdowns that have been in place over the period.
Bishop Rt. Rev David Kamau: Ningetaka KBC kuwashukuru sana, kwani nyinyi sasa mtaokoa Wakristo wetu kwa sababau kupitia kwenu wanasikia neno la Mungu. #HolyMass ^PW#PalmSunday pic.twitter.com/u82QWdzglQ
— KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 28, 2021
Bishop Kamau spoke on Sunday during a live Holy Mass at the Holy Family Basilica at a time when Catholics across the country are marking Palm Sunday which is the first day of the Holy Week and the Sunday before Easter, commemorating Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem.
He called for tolerance among Christians who will now mark an uneventful Easter resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Covid-19 has put us in a state of confusion. Let us not lose hope and let it not hinder our relationship with God,” he said.
On Friday last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a lockdown in Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kajiado and Machakos counties which have continuously recorded a high number of Covid-19 positive cases.
The President also banned in-person worship in the five counties until further notice.
Subsequently, the Chairperson of the Interfaith Council Archbishop Antony Muheria, issued a statement indicating that in-person worship and gatherings will remain prohibited in the five Counties.
” Therefore, in the areas where total restriction has been imposed, we will revert to on-line worship. This will mean that each faith community will organize to have their worship relayed online for the benefit of the congregants.” He said