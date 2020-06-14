Clergy urge gov’t to protect vulnerable groups against COVID-19 effects

Written By: Prudence Wanza
Bishop of Maralal Rt.Rev. Virgilio Pante expressed concern over the high number of infections among truck drivers.
The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has called upon the government to protect vulnerable groups against Covid 19 effects.

The bishops identified truck drivers, refugees, the pastoralists communities, mentally ill patients as vulnerable groups that the government should specifically target.

In a statement read on behalf of KCCB by Bishop of Maralal Rt.Rev. Virgilio Pante expressed concern over the high number of infections among truck drivers.

“The continued rise of numbers of truck drivers contracting COVID- 19 indicates a gap in addressing their safety and health, therefore it is a matter of great concern to us. We appeal to the government to address the challenges the truck drivers are facing.”

The Bishops also urged the government to give attention to the Refugees who live in densely populated areas saying this could easily harbor further spread of COVID-19.

KCCB has encouraged families and neighborhoods to exercise restraint and forgiveness citing a rise in the number of gender-based violence cases witnessed during the pandemic.

They were speaking during the Corpus Christi Mass and Adoration at the Holy Family Basilica aired live on KBC.

John Cardinal Njue and Archbishop Martin Kivuva of Mombasa Diocese were also present.

The Feast of Corpus Christi is a major event in the calendar of the Catholic Church. It is the Centre of all Sacraments.

During the feast, Catholic Church celebrates and adores the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

