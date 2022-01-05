Cleric calls for anti-doping amongst students, teachers

A church leader has called for strong anti-doping measures that will include random testing of both students and teachers to curb rising cases of arson in learning institutions.

Rev Kenneth Wachianga of the Anglican diocese of Maseno West, while welcoming measures taken by Maranda high school to have the students report back with drug test certificate ascertaining that their system is drug free, said there was need to extend the same to both teachers and other school employees.

Speaking to the press in Siaya, Rev Wachianga said it beats logic to exclude other members of the school community from such tests while it was known that some workers and even teachers smuggle drugs and other outlawed products to students.

“Students cannot smuggle drugs and even inflammable products like petrol to schools without connection with school workers and even teachers,” said the cleric.

He said that education and law enforcement officials must act decisively against teachers and workers mentioned adversely by students.

Dogged by arson incidents last term, the board of management at Maranda high school in Bondo Sub County ordered all students to undergo drug tests at approved government health facilities and report back with the certificates.

On reporting, the students’ parents are further obligated to authorise the school to carry out a random drug test on their children any time to confirm the results of the first test.

Meanwhile, Rev Wachianga has called on politicians to stop bullying women who declare interest in various political positions.

The priest lamented that it was disheartening to have politicians use social media platforms to brand their perceived opponents negatively.

He said that the political ground must be level and anybody wishing to vie for a post allowed selling his or her policies in a peaceful environment.