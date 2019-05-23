Cleric arrested after exhuming bodies of kin to sell parcel of land

A suspect who is said to be a cleric has been arrested after he was caught exhuming bodies of his kin, claiming that he wanted to sell a parcel of land where they had been buried.

The cleric wanted to bury the bodies in another piece of land so that workers in a nearby quarry could extend to the land.

During the incident near Kinamba quarries, the Bishop from one of the evangelical churches was stopped as he attempted to exhume four other bodies that were buried a couple of years back.

The incident came barely a month after a mother in the same village exhumed the body of her one-year-old daughter claiming that she could pray for her resurrection.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Bishop Samuel Macharia of ‘Christ Exalt Adoption Church’ defended his actions saying that he had tried to obtain a court order but the process had taken a lot of time.

He said that he decided to personally exhume the bodies as it was very expensive to hire experts in the field confirming that he had already exhumed three of the seven bodies.

Among the bodies that the Bishop from the Akorino faith had exhumed included that of his wife, son and mother before police and officials from public health intervened.

Following the incident, relatives and neighbors jumped to his defense saying that it was the norm for area residents to relocate graves so as to lease the land to quarry workers.