Cleric calls for tolerance among politicians, supporters during campaigns 

As the campaign period gathers momentum with politicians engaging in a war of words in a bid to woo voters to their respective sides, an Isiolo cleric has called for tolerance among the various political players and their supporters, warning that if not careful with what they say, they could easily mislead Kenyans into unnecessary conflicts.

Addressing the congregation Sunday, the Methodist Church of Kenya Isiolo Town Church Presiding Pastor Rev. Gideon Muguna noted that politicians should be cautious of the power that the tongue wields and use it responsibly to foster peaceful coexistence among all Kenyans, and desist from making remarks that are likely to incite members of public against each other, or threaten national security.

The cleric argued that the young generation of Kenyans need guidance, and that politicians need to realize that they are role models who the young people look up to for mentorship, and therefore should behave accordingly, leading by example for a better society in future.

He said that the tongue has the power to direct people to peace and prosperity, but also has the power to destroy what has already been achieved over a long period of time.

The message comes at a time when politicians are crisscrossing various parts of the Country in a bid to convince voters to support their political ambitions, and exchange words that may cause discomfort among their opponents’ political bases in the process.

Rev. Muguna also appealed to Kenyans to focus more on positive information from their preferred politicians and disregard any talk that may divide Kenyans regardless of who utters the words.