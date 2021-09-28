Clerics condemn Mombasa County over a seaside mosque demolition

A section of Mombasa Muslim clerics have condemned the Mombasa County Government’s decision to demolish a seaside mosque located on the beach site within the coastal town.

Addressing a press conference, the Kenya Muslims Advisory Council (KEMNAC) national chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao said the Madhubaha mosque was built with full approval of the county government on “legally owned private land.”

“The land belongs to North Coast Development Company. The plan and construction of the mosque was approved by the same Mombasa county government,” added Ngao.

Flanked by other Kemnac national officials, Ngao accused the county government of harbouring “ill motives” against the owner of the land on which the mosque was built.

“As Muslim clerics we have resolved the construction of the mosque will proceed. We are ready for powerful forces holding high offices within Mombasa County, whose term will end after the 2022 elections,” Ngao vowed.

“It is not the only structure built on the beach. We have hotels and other private properties in Nyali and other areas. Why aren’t they not demolishing those high end hotels?”

Sheikh Ngao said Madhubaha featured in the National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) survey on notorious drugs and substance abuse dens in the Coast region.

“The finding by Kenyatta University showed that Madhubaha is among drug hotspots used by barons and peddlers to sell and abuse hard drugs,” he stated.

He added: “We want Mombasa County to explain its intention of demolishing the mosque built. The proprietor’s intention was also to free those youths hooked into drugs and substance abuse through meaningful projects,”

Kemnac head of Imams Sheikh Hassan Zani cautioned politicians against interfering with places of worship for their selfish gains.

“As clerics, we advise them against engaging in such dirty politics. However we are also capable of praying to Allah to squelch his wrath on them,” added Sheikh Zani.

Kemnac also dismissed Mombasa County Executive for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Taufiq Balala’s sentiment that the mosque was built on land use by fishermen and dhow makers.

“It is outright lies that the land belongs to fishermen and boat makers. The title deed is here with us and it clearly states it belongs to North Coast Development Company,” Ngao reiterated.

Balala had vowed that the county will not allow the construction of the Madhuhaba mosque adding that the county intends to open up all beach access roads and repossess all grabbed beaches and fish landing sites.

“The county intends to upgrade the beach access road and pave it with concrete paving blocks and street lighting to enhance safety,” he added.

The county executive said most of the fish landing sites and beach access roads in Mombasa have been grabbed and will repossess the beach sites for the fishermen to use it as a fishing boat servicing and repairs area.

He said the county government has the vision of ensuring that local beach management units have access to modern boats to venture into deep sea fishing and boost their fortunes.