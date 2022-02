As the campaign period gathers momentum with politicians engaging in a war of words in a bid to woo voters to their respective sides, Isiolo cleric has called for tolerance among politicians and their supporters. Speaking after a church service, The Methodist Church of Kenya Presiding Pastor Rev. Gideon Muguna, said that politicians should be cautious of the power that the tongue wields and should use it responsibly to foster peaceful coexistence among all Kenyans.

