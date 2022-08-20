Clerics meet Raila, Karua & Kalonzo over disputed Presidential poll

Religious leaders visited Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga at his Karen home Saturday morning.

Led by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops in Kenya chairperson Bishop Martin Kivuva Musonde, the clerics noted that they had reached out to the former Prime Minister so as to pray with him in light of the declaration of his opponent William Ruto as the winner of last week’s Presidential election.

“We came from different denominations to visit Raila, who was seeking the country’s leadership, to pray with him at his home. We have taken some time to pray and reflect on the current situation,” said Kivuva

“We have come to Raila Odinga’s home to provide our pastoral care to the family. I want to affirm this family belongs to the Anglican Church, I know there have been people doubting where they worship. We are here as his pastors, and the fraternity of people of faith to visit and pray with them,” added Jackson Ole Sapit, the Archbishop of Anglican Church of Kenya.

During the meeting that lasted more than two hours, Ole Sapit disclosed that they had an opportunity to interact with Raila and his partners, particularly looking at the peace that has prevailed since the declaration by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati “because of their performance in terms of advising the electorate that we need a peaceful country and we can affirm that this family stands for peace.”

The Anglican Bishop said Raila and his team had told the clerics that they would pursue truth and justice through the legal systems. He commended the Azimio team for the decision noting that this is what the religious groups have been advocating for.

“Instead of people going to the streets, let us pursue to have our democracy in a way that we all know what happened and what transpired and we want to continue to encourage anybody looking for truth and justice to pursue it through legal means,” he said

Bishop Kivuva lauded the decision to move to court terming it welcome given that the nation deserves to know the truth about what happened, leading to IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati’s declaration of Ruto as President-elect.

The meeting comes just days after Raila and his Azimio coalition partners rejected the outcome of the August 9 2022 presidential election saying it did not represent the choice of the majority of Kenyans.

The clerics called on Kenyans to be patient as all avenues are being pursued to find an amicable solution to the current political impasse.

