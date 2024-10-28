Clerics oppose bid to extend term limits, urge leaders to prioritize service delivery

Religious leaders across the country have voiced strong opposition to a bill sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei which seeks to extend presidential, gubernatorial, and parliamentary terms from five to seven years.

The clerics argue that the proposed legislation undermines democratic accountability and diverts attention from critical issues affecting Kenyans.

Speaking in Juja, Kiambu County, the church leaders dismissed the bill as a self-serving attempt by politicians to cling to power instead of focusing on delivering services to Kenyans.

They also expressed frustration over challenges facing the newly launched Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

In Kisii County, Bishop Joseph Omwoyo of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenya (ELCK) criticized the proposed term extension, stressing the need to uphold the democratic principles enshrined in the 2010 Constitution.

His sentiments were echoed by a section of religious leaders from Mwingi, Kitui County, who termed the bill punitive and baseless.

The clerics called on the government to heed the voices of Kenyans, who have overwhelmingly rejected the bill during the recently concluded public participation exercise.