Clerics vow to spearhead peace efforts across the Country

The Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) has embarked on a countrywide sensitization of Muslim clerics on the importance of peace.

Speaking on Wednesday during a sensitization meeting for clerics drawn from the Coastal counties of Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River, Kwale, Taita-Taveta and Mombasa CIPK National Chairman Sheikh Abdalla Ateka said they aim to make Kenya a haven of peace not to be tempestuous like the neighbouring countries in the region due civil strife.

“We have met here today to stress the importance of peace. The clerics will cascade the message of peace to their mosques during their sermons across the six counties,” said Sheikh Ateka in Mombasa.

The Chairman promised that the clerics would use their pulpits to preach peace to their congregants. He further urged the youths to shun protests and instead embrace dialogue.

“In the recent past, it was difficult for learners to go to schools and Mama Mboga could not go on with their businesses. Most things were paralyzed because of the protests,” said Sheikh Ateka.

“We aim to remind each other of the pivotal role of peace so that people can worship and do their day-to-day activities in peace,” he added.

CIPK National Organizing Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Khalifa stated the clerics will lead a door-to-door campaign in their localities on the significance of peace and to dissuade the youths from protests.

He urged Kenyans to resolve issues devoid of violence, vulgar language or arms. “Peace is the recipe for development without it there will be no worship, business, marriages and parliament and the country will be at a standstill,” said Sheikh Khalifa.

“For us to succeed in actualizing our needs the most important factor is peace,” he added, calling on Kenyans to unite and promote peace in the country.

On his part, CIPK Lamu County Chairman Abubakar Shekuwe noted that peace is the linchpin for the realization of development and progress urging Kenyans against actions that may lead to anarchy. He told Kenyans to learn from countries that have gone to the precipices.

“We urge our politicians to consult the electorates to get their views before they pass anything. They should pass as a result of their whims and regret later when things will go south,” said Shekuwe.

CIPK Tana River County Chairman Abdillahi Gudo said the country is important and they will use their sermons to preach peace. He advised the youths not to misuse the right to picket as had seen before where they were wanton destruction of properties, deaths and injuries.

“We appeal to the youths to halt protests as they are not a solution and anarchy is not the way to go. We urge the leaders to also listen to them,” said Gudo.

The Council National Treasurer Sheikh Hassan Omar reiterated the need for the youth to embrace dialogue to solve their grievances. He further advised them to call off any planned protests.